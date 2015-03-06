Gordon wins 1st pole at Las Vegas in final start at track Posted: Friday, March 6, 2015 10:23 PM EST Updated: Friday, March 6, 2015 10:23 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon. AP photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jeff Gordon has won the pole for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



It is Gordon's first career pole at Las Vegas and 79th of his career. The four-time series champion has now won a pole at every active NASCAR track except Kansas and Kentucky. He's retiring at the end of this season.



Gordon turned a lap at 194.679 mph in his Chevrolet and gave a hard pump of his arm into the air as he climbed from the car.



Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano qualified second and was followed by the Hendrick Motorsports-powered cars of Kasey Kahne, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Larson. Seven of the top 12 drivers have Hendrick engines.



