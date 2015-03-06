UTC runs into Kansas, rain in Stetson Tourney

DELAND, Fla

. (GoMocs.com)– The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga fell to No. 25 Kansas, 11-1 in its first game in the Stetson Tournament on Friday afternoon.

Game 1: Chattanooga 1, Kansas 11

Kansas jumped on UTC, scoring seven runs in the first inning. But Nicole Osterman hit her fifth home run of 2015, blasting a deep shot out of the park, setting the score 7-1 in the top of the second.

However, the Mocs jump in momentum was paused by 25 minute rain delay.

Coming off the delay, the Jayhawks added three more runs to wrap up the second inning with a 10-1 lead.

A pitching change for the Mocs in the bottom of the third, brought Kailey Palazzolo to the mound. In her second appearance this season, the freshman added two strikes, limiting Kansas to only one run in the inning.

With the Jayhawks leading 11-1 in the top of the fourth, a second patch of rain added a 30 minute delay to the game.

Both teams would go scoreless for the next two innings to give Kansas the win, 11-1 in five innings.

Game 2: Chattanooga vs. Stetson was cancelled due to the rain.

The Mocs look to return to the field tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET to face Kansas and LaSalle at 1:30 p.m.