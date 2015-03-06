Graves, Lady Vols roll past Georgia 75-41 in SEC tourney Posted: Friday, March 6, 2015 9:36 PM EST Updated: Friday, March 6, 2015 9:36 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Sports - Tennessee Lady Vols

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Bashaara Graves had 13 points and 11 rebounds to help Tennessee reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals for a 22nd straight season with a 75-41 win over Georgia on Friday night.



The No. 5 Lady Vols (26-4) have won the conference tournament 17 times in 35 seasons. They will face the Kentucky-Mississippi State winner on Saturday.



Tennessee, which won the tournament last season when it was also the No. 2 seed, outrebounded the Lady Bulldogs (19-12) 47-22 and held them to 26.3 percent (15 of 57) shooting. Nia Moore led Tennessee with 14 points, while Jaime Nared and Ariel Massengale finished with 10 each.



Erika Ford and Krista Donald had 13 points each to lead Georgia.



