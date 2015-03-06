Lioness tries to hitch a ride as she opens car door - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lioness tries to hitch a ride as she opens car door

Talk about pride! How often do you get the chance to see a video that is both simultaneously horrifying, and hilarious.

A family visiting a safari park in South Africa learned a lesson about locking their door when they almost found themselves sharing their car with a lioness.

It shows the big cat wandering over to the car and then suddenly using her teeth to pop open the door handle and stick her head inside.

The sudden intrusion appeared to catch the family completely off guard, but they were able to react quickly. The video was posted last year, but has only just recently gone viral.

