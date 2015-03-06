George Clooney's wife to lecture on human rights at Columbia

NEW YORK (AP) - George Clooney's wife is joining the faculty of Columbia University as a visiting lecturer.



Columbia announced Friday lawyer Amal Clooney will lecture on human rights this spring. She also will serve as a senior fellow with its law school's Human Rights Institute.

Clooney served as a senior adviser to Kofi Annan (KOH'-fee AN'-nan) when he was the U.N.'s envoy on Syria. She also represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (ah-SAHNJ') in extradition proceedings.

Human Rights Institute co-director Sarah H. Cleveland says Clooney's "extensive experience" will enrich the experience of Columbia's students.

The Clooneys married in September. They're based in London, but he's filming "Money Monster" with Julia Roberts in New York this spring. Jodie Foster is directing.

