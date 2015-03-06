Charges dismissed against murder suspect

The District Attorney's office has filed a motion to dismiss murder charges against Stephen Mobley.

Mobley is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Gregory Watkins while he sat inside his car at a Brainerd Road gas station.

During the trial, witnesses testified drugs were the motive behind the shooting.

Last month, the judge declared a mistrial after it ended in a hung jury.

The prosecutor says he doesn't think a retrial would bring a different result.