Robbinsville man arrested for obtaining dead mother's prescriptions by fraud

A 37-year-old Robbinsville, North Carolina man faces charges of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was notified that Charles Ray Orr had picked up two prescriptions that were written for his mother who was deceased at the time that Orr picked them up.

Orr was arrested and brought to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was processed and released on a $2,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court on March 17th, 2015.

