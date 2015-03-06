Robbinsville man arrested for obtaining dead mother's prescripti - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Robbinsville man arrested for obtaining dead mother's prescriptions by fraud

By WRCB Staff
MURPHY, NC (WRCB) -

A 37-year-old Robbinsville, North Carolina man faces charges of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. 

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was notified that Charles Ray Orr had picked up two prescriptions that were written for his mother who was deceased at the time that Orr picked them up.

Orr was arrested and brought to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was processed and released on a $2,000 bond.  He is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court on March 17th, 2015.

Sheriff Palmer encourages any one that has information to report it. To report crime in Cherokee County you can call the anonymous tip line at 828-837-1344 or email a tip at crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov or call 911 if you observe a crime in progress.

