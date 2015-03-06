Parents charged after crash killed one child, injured another

A couple is charged after a traffic accident that killed one of their children and seriously injured another.

On February 1, Raymond Shumate was behind the wheel on State Highway 307, when his car ran off the road and crashed into a tree. The car caught fire.

Shumate's 7-year-old son, Luke, died in the crash. Another child in the car, Jake, 9 was hurt, and is still recovering in Children's Hospital. None of them were wearing seatbelts.

Now, a Monroe County grand jury has returned criminal charges against Shumate and his wife, Jennifer.

