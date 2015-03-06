Walker County Schools to add extra time to school days

Walker County Schools will be adding 20-minutes to the school day to try and make-up for the days missed due to inclement weather.

The change in the school day will begin on Monday, March 16, 2015, and will continue until the end of the school year.

Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines says, "The additional time will help teachers maximize instruction in an effort to ensure students do not suffer academically as a result of the inclement weather days.”