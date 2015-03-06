LSU women edge No. 18 Texas A&M 71-65 in SEC tourney Posted: Friday, March 6, 2015 5:47 PM EST Updated: Friday, March 6, 2015 5:47 PM EST Posted:Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Danielle Ballard scored 22 points and fourth-seeded LSU beat fifth-seeded and No. 18-ranked Texas A&M 71-65 on Friday to advance in the SEC tournament.



LSU (17-12) will face top-seeded and No. 3-ranked South Carolina (28-2) in the semifinals on Saturday.



Ballard was 8 of 16 from the floor with 10 rebounds. Raigyne Moncrief had 14 points and DaShawn Harden added 10.



Texas A&M (23-9) was led by Courtney Williams with 19 points and Curtyce Knox had 12.



LSU scored the first 13 points of the game, holding Texas A&M scoreless almost five minutes in as the Aggies missed their first eight shots. Texas A&M finally got going, but trailed by that same 13 points, 44-31, at the break.



The Aggies chipped away in the second half and got it to three on Williams' jumper with 1:35 to go, but LSU made 9 of 10 from the line down the stretch to hold on.



