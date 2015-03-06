Moore homers, drives in 5 as Nationals beat Braves Posted: Friday, March 6, 2015 5:42 PM EST Updated: Friday, March 6, 2015 5:42 PM EST Posted:Updated:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - Tyler Moore homered, tripled and drove in five runs, leading the Washington Nationals past the Atlanta Braves 9-8 Friday.



Moore hit a two-run homer and a bases-loaded triple, and is 4 for 5 after two exhibition games. He hit .231 for the Nationals last year with four homers in 42 games.



Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut, allowing a hit and a walk.



Atlanta starter Alex Wood gave up two runs in two innings, including Moore's homer.



Freddie Freeman homered for the Braves and Pedro Ciriaco had three hits and three RBIs.



