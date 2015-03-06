Predators not panicking amid worst skid of season Posted: Friday, March 6, 2015 4:51 PM EST Updated: Friday, March 6, 2015 4:51 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - No longer do the Nashville Predators sit atop the NHL standings, mired in a five-game skid - their worst this season.



Yet the Predators see this slide as a chance to improve on some weaknesses while continuing their chase for home-ice advantage in the playoffs.



Captain Shea Weber said Friday it's a lot better going through a skid now with time to correct any issues than just before the playoffs begin, even as they work through their biggest challenge yet.



The Predators had been cruising under first-year coach Peter Laviolette, they hadn't lost consecutive games in regulation until this stretch. They still rank second both in the NHL and in the Western Conference behind Anaheim.



