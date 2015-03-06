Predators not panicking amid worst skid of season - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Predators not panicking amid worst skid of season

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - No longer do the Nashville Predators sit atop the NHL standings, mired in a five-game skid - their worst this season.
    
Yet the Predators see this slide as a chance to improve on some weaknesses while continuing their chase for home-ice advantage in the playoffs.
    
Captain Shea Weber said Friday it's a lot better going through a skid now with time to correct any issues than just before the playoffs begin, even as they work through their biggest challenge yet.
    
The Predators had been cruising under first-year coach Peter Laviolette, they hadn't lost consecutive games in regulation until this stretch. They still rank second both in the NHL and in the Western Conference behind Anaheim.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.