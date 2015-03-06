K-cup inventor regrets his creation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

K-cup inventor regrets his creation

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
The inventor of Keurig's K-cups has regrets he ever invented the single-serve coffee pods.

K-cups are non-recyclable and non-biodegradable. In 2014 along, Keurig sold more than 9 billion of the K-cups.

In a recent interview with The Atlantic, K-cup inventor John Sylvan said he doesn't have a KEurig machine and "feels bad sometimes" that he invented the K-cup.

He says he and others have designed solutions and that he tested his design "years ago, and it worked."

He sold the company for $50,000 back in 1997.

In 2014, Keurig Green Mountain announced plans to create a fully recyclable version of K-cups by 2020, but some environmental advocates claim they will never be recyclable.

(Copyright © 2015 NBC Universal, All Rights Reserved)

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.