3 killed in south Georgia fire

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities are probing a fire in south Georgia that killed three people.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens says 61-year-old Christine Sampson, 52-year-old Earl McClain and 67-year-old Nathaniel Barnes died in a house Friday morning in Thomasville - about 45 miles west of Valdosta.

Authorities say the fire appears to have started in a rear bedroom and the remains of a charred space heater and power strip was found during the investigation. The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials say it's unclear whether the home was equipped with a working smoke alarm.

The commissioner's spokesman Glenn Allen says 31 Georgians have been killed in fires so far in 2015. Allen says the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious.

