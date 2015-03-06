3 killed in south Georgia fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 killed in south Georgia fire

Posted: Updated:

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities are probing a fire in south Georgia that killed three people.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens says 61-year-old Christine Sampson, 52-year-old Earl McClain and 67-year-old Nathaniel Barnes died in a house Friday morning in Thomasville - about 45 miles west of Valdosta.

Authorities say the fire appears to have started in a rear bedroom and the remains of a charred space heater and power strip was found during the investigation. The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials say it's unclear whether the home was equipped with a working smoke alarm.

The commissioner's spokesman Glenn Allen says 31 Georgians have been killed in fires so far in 2015. Allen says the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.