UPDATE: 20-year old man's body found on Signal Mountain Posted: Friday, March 6, 2015 3:51 PM EST Updated: Friday, March 6, 2015 4:38 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Channel 3 is on the scene at Signal Point where a body was found Friday morning. There are multiple agencies working the active scene.



The body was found off a trail and below a cliff so they think he may have fallen. There was ice on the trail Friday morning.



Channel 3 is being told that a 20-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night. The family used GPS on his phone to locate him and police found his body Friday morning.



This is the second death at Signal Point in three months. Officials tell us the trails are dangerous if you aren't careful.