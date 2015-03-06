UPDATE: 20-year old man's body found on Signal Mountain - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: 20-year old man's body found on Signal Mountain

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) - Channel 3 is on the scene at Signal Point where a body was found Friday morning. There are multiple agencies working the active scene. 

The body was found off a trail and below a cliff so they think he may have fallen. There was ice on the trail Friday morning. 

Channel 3 is being told that a 20-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night. The family used GPS on his phone to locate him and police found his body Friday morning.

This is the second death at Signal Point in three months. Officials tell us the trails are dangerous if you aren't careful. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.