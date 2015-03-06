1 month prison, house arrest in smuggling of ex-Lookout Puig Posted: Friday, March 6, 2015 3:43 PM EST Updated: Friday, March 6, 2015 3:43 PM EST Posted:Updated:

MIAMI (AP) - A South Florida businessman has been sentenced to a month in prison plus 5 months' house arrest for his role in the smuggling of Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig out of Cuba.



U.S. District Judge Robert Scola on Friday gave Gilberto Suarez less than the one-year maximum partly because his smuggling role was limited to getting Puig to the Mexico-Texas border in 2012.



Suarez was one of the Miami-based financiers of the venture in which Puig was taken by boat from Cuba to Mexico. The financiers were to receive a cut of the seven-year, $42 million contract Puig later signed with the Dodgers.



Court documents show Suarez got $2.5 million from Puig's contract, but he has now agreed to forfeit a house, a condominium and a Mercedes-Benz.



