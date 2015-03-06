Panthers sign fmr Titan Oher Posted: Friday, March 6, 2015 3:41 PM EST Updated: Friday, March 6, 2015 3:41 PM EST Posted:Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers have signed free agent offensive tackle Michael Oher to a two-year contract.



The move was announced Friday but terms were not immediately available.



Oher, the subject of the popular movie The Blind Side, gives the Panthers an experienced option at left tackle. Carolina has already informed last year's starting left tackle Byron Bell he will not be re-signed.



The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Oher is a veteran of six NFL seasons. He started 11 games last season for the Titans.



In his first five seasons with Baltimore, Oher started all 80 regular season games he played and helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season. He has started 10 postseason games.



Panthers coach Ron Rivera says in release that Oher is "a pro who understands what it takes to win."



