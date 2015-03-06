The Five Jobs With the Most Growth Potential Posted: Friday, March 6, 2015 3:39 PM EST Updated: Friday, March 6, 2015 3:39 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NBC News - The Labor Department's monthly jobs report may be an indicator of the health of the overall job market in the near-term, but there are specific jobs that have the most promise for growth, according to government data.



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics analyzed occupational data and came up with a list of jobs that will see the most growth in the decade ending 2022.



Health care-related fields are promising as baby boomers age, retire and increasingly need help at home. Not all applicants for those jobs need to have an advanced degree.



In the decade ending 2022, an additional 581,000 personal care aide jobs are expected to be added to the workforce, while 424,000 more home health aide jobs will likely be added.



Jobs in those areas do not require a formal education, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Both occupations come with relatively low wages. Personal care aides earned $19,910 per year and home health aides received $20,820 on average in 2012. according to the bureau.



While personal aides are companions who help with daily tasks, home health aides help people who are disabled, chronically ill, or cognitively impaired, according to the BLS.



Registered nurses will also continue to be in demand as the retired set grows and as more Americans look for preventive health care, according to the BLS. Nurses earned an average annual salary of $65,470 in 2012.



And as consumers get more comfortable with spending again, restaurants are expected to hire 422,000 new employees and retailers are expected to hire 435,000, although part of the hiring in those industries is due to employee turnover, according to the BLS.