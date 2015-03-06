Lady Moc netters open SoCon season at home

CHATTANOOGA, TN (GoMocs.com)

---The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team opens Southern Conference action Sunday, March 8, against UNCG. First serve is set for Noon (E.D.T.) at the UTC Tennis Courts.

Don't forget to set your clocks ahead an hour for Daylight Savings Time, so you don't miss any of the tennis action in the heart of UTC's campus.

The Mocs are 7-2 overall after battling through a tough non-conference schedule. The only losses came against No. 31 Tennessee (4-3) and No. 65 MTSU (5-2).

Senior Claire Mulyadi leads the team with an 8-1 spring record at No. 5. Senior Kaylene Chadwell has won three in a row and is now 7-2, splitting time between No. 2 and No. 3. Junior Kayla Jones and freshman Samantha Caswell are 8-1 in doubles, all at No. 1.

UNCG is 4-3 in spring action and led by senior Kayla Gammie's 4-2 mark in singles play. Senior Stephanie Falcon has won four in a row and is 4-1 in singles. In doubles, Falcon and freshman Blaine Boaz are 3-2 at the No. 2 doubles position.

Chattanooga has an 8-10 all-time record against UNCG, including last year's 5-2 win on April 5 at home. That snapped an eight match slide to the Spartans.

UTC is looking to improve on its 7-2 tally and third place finish in the league in 2014. Furman won the SoCon last season with a 9-0 record, while Samford was second at 8-1.