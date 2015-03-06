Vols' Richardson gears up for his final home game - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vols' Richardson gears up for his final home game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Josh Richardson didn't know what to expect when he first arrived at Tennessee.
    
Now the senior guard is winding up his college career as one of the Southeastern Conference's most indispensable players. Richardson plays his final scheduled home game Saturday when the Volunteers (15-4, 7-10) face South Carolina (14-15, 5-12).
    
Although Richardson isn't the SEC's best player or top pro prospect, perhaps nobody in the conference means more to his team. He has scored or assisted on nearly 40 percent of Tennessee's points this season. Auburn's KT Harrell is the only SEC player scoring a higher percentage of his team's points.
    
Richardson's ability to adapt to a new coach and a new role has helped Tennessee stay afloat in the SEC during a season of transition.

