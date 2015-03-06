ABC president to attend Selma 50th anniversary events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The president of Nashville-based American Baptist College will be in Selma, Alabama, this weekend for events commemorating the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday."

Dr. Forrest Harris will join hundreds expected to commemorate the historic event that took place on March 7, 1965, when white police beat demonstrators marching for black voting rights. President Barack Obama will give the anniversary address on Saturday.

The American Baptist College was the incubator of some of the nation's most famous civil rights leaders, such as U.S. Rep. John Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian.

Since the founding of the college 90 years ago in 1924, social justice has been part of its mission.

