TheDress used in Salvation Army anti-violence campaign

The Salvation Army's campaign against domestic violence uses social media to raise awareness.

(NBC News) - The Salvation Army in South Africa has adapted last week's viral sensation — the color-confusing dress — to help stop abuse against women.

In a campaign on social media, a woman lies on her side, her face and legs bruised and cut. She is wearing a white and gold version of the dress. The caption reads: "Why is it so hard to see black and blue."

"The only illusion is if you think it was her choice," the text says. "One in six women are victims of abuse. Stop abuse against women."

The campaign comes just ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.

"Firstly, we hope to raise awareness against the atrocity of women abuse," Carin A. Holmes, a spokeswoman for the Salvation Army, told NBC News on Friday.

Holmes said she hopes the campaign will especially bring attention to the Salvation Army's work with CareHaven, a South African residential shelter for women and children who have been abused or trafficked.

Last week, the Internet argued over whether a picture showed the dress in blue and black or white and gold. #TheDress trended worldwide on Twitter, with 11 million mentions within the first day of the story.