TEMA: 4 confirmed fatalities from this week's winter storms

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirms that four people in the state have lost their lives in the most recent winter weather system.

This number includes the Friday morning traffic fatality on Hixson Pike, where 64-year-old Joe H. Dempsey hit an icy patch and slammed head on into another vehicle. Dempsey died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

CURRENT SITUATION - The State Emergency Operations Center is still at a Level III – State of Emergency and the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan remains activated due to the previous severe winter storm.

FATALITIES - There are four (4) confirmed weather-related fatalities form this winter weather system:

Campbell County: One (1) fatality: 61-year-old, male, motor vehicle accident on 3/5/15

Dickson County: One (1) fatality: 46-year-old, male, motor vehicle accident on 3/5/15

Hamilton County : One (1) fatality: 64-year-old, male, motor vehicle accident on 3/6/15

Wilson County: One (1) fatality: 35-year-old, female, motor vehicle accident on 3/4/15

TEMA says that interstates in the state are in good shape and traffic is moving. There are still some patches of ice and sleet remain on some interstates and secondary roads. Motorists are still advised to use caution when traveling.

TDOT is also keeping a message board in place on I-24 west bound warning motorists about the hazardous driving conditions in Kentucky.

The National Guard has five units still on standby in Obion, Cookeville, Dickson and Jackson to assist motorists and address other life safety needs.

The SEOC is also monitoring flooding potential from levee issues in Gibson County, and in Claiborne County on the Powell and Clinch rivers.

All shelters in Tennessee are closed.