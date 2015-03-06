Sen. Alexander honored for championing history, civics education - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sen. Alexander honored for championing history, civics education

Sen. Lamar Alexander. AP photo Sen. Lamar Alexander. AP photo

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander is being honored for championing history and civics education.

The Tennessee Republican received the John M. Ashbrook Award this week.

According to the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ohio, the award is given annually to honor individuals who exemplify the ideals of the late Ohio Congressman John M. Ashbrook. He served in the House of Representatives from 1962 until his death in 1982.

Ashbrook Center executive director Roger Beckett cites Alexander's commitment to educating the next generation about the nation's unique form of constitutional government.

In 2004, Alexander introduced the American History and Civics Education Act, which allowed for the creation of the Congressional Academies for high school students and the Presidential Academies for teachers to focus on American history and civics.

