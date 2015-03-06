UPDATE: Driver in fatal crash ID'ed

UPDATE: It's important to be careful and slow down when you drive along Hixson Pike, because the results can be tragic, this road has had its share of crashes. Jerry Walker lives here and has seen quite a few.

“I think it was last year or the year before where the rescue truck hit the pole over there," said Walker.

Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigated another crash.

64-year-old Joe Dempsey was driving north on Hixson Pike when he lost control on a patch of ice. He hit another car.

Dempsey died on impact -- the mother and child in the other car had to go to the hospital.

"At this point in this investigation, it appears to be a weather related crash," said Janice Atkinson, Public Information Officer.

Channel 3 reached out to neighbors who knew Mr. Dempsey pretty well, they didn't want to go on camera, but they say he was a man that was filled with so much joy and so much life, and they say they are heartbroken to hear that he passed away this morning.

The mother and child are expected to survive. Folks who live along Hixson Pike say they are praying for the family.

"I hope everything works out fine for them, and everybody is ok," said walker.

Walker says this crash reminds him to be careful, especially during the winter months.

“Drive slow, take your time, and make sure nobody else is coming," said Walker.

Friday's crash brings the number of weather-related fatalities in our region to four so far this year.

A woman and child from the Honda were transported to a local hospital. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.



Neighbors tell Channel 3 that crashes in the area are common, but they are not usually weather-related. The area suffers from ice on the roadway during wet and cold weather, such as the recent winter storms brought to the Tennessee Valley.



Stay with Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.