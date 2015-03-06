Rotten produce, dirty hands at one restaurant and close to perfect at another

Dining out this weekend? The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department inspected 19 restaurants this week. The good news? No failing grades to pass along to you.

Remember a failing grade is any score lower than a 70. But getting close is el Matador Mexican Restaurant on Lee Highway in Ooltewah.

Inspectors found rotten produce, cooks not washing their hands, the floors need a good cleaning and the cutting boards need replacing. Once again they serve up a 78.

The high score of the week is a very impressive 99 at the Krystal on Highway 58. Way to go employees, for taking great pride in your product. By the way, if you see that the restaurant is clean and the staff is treating you first class, please let them know.

Remember any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department at 423-209-8110. Employees of the health department want to talk to you in person and field your concerns.

On a personal note, I want to thank Chief Inspector Jack Falcon, who after 23 years is retiring to not only be his kids but pursue his love of backpacking. Jack has been my contact at the health department all these years. He is a true professional who has built a great team that exemplifies excellent communication and service skills. I wish you well and thank you.

I say it each week enjoy your meal, and here's a toast to Jack.