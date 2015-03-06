A cold, dry end to the week and an awesome weekend ahead

Good Friday! It is a cold, but mercifully dry start to the day with temperatures in the 10s and 20s this morning. We will have sunny skies through the day with chilly highs in the upper 30s and low 40s from the Tennessee Valley into north Georgia and up into the Blue Ridge. It will be a bit colder on the Cumberland Plateau with highs struggling to get above freezing today.
The weekend will be amazing with chilly mornings and great afternoons. Saturday will start cold, but warm nicely. It will climb to 57 in Chattanooga with plenty of sunshine to go around. Sunday will be even nicer. We will have a mix of sun and clouds, but the high will get up to 61.
Next week looks great, overall. Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s all week. Moisture will be streaming up from the southwest next week, and may bring a sporadic shower or two, especially late week.
. David Karnes
FRIDAY:
- 8am... Sunny / Breezy, 23
- Noon... Sunny, 33
- 3pm... Sunny, 42