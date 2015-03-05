Preds lose 5th straight as Isles win 4-3 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Preds lose 5th straight as Isles win 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Brock Nelson scored with 6:08 left, helping the New York Islanders rally after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.
    
With the win, the Islanders moved back atop the Metropolitan Division ahead of the idle Rangers and swept the season series with Nashville for the first time. The Islanders had been 2-7-0 all-time in Nashville, which came into the game second in the Western Conference.
    
Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves as the Islanders also snapped a two-game skid and send the Predators to their fifth straight loss. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee and Nick Leddy also had goals. Johnny Boychuk added two assists.
    
Colin Wilson, Craig Smith and Mike Ribeiro each scored a goal for the slumping Predators, who extended their worst skid of the season.



