Hunter makes Twins return in 9-8 win over Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Torii Hunter drove in a run in his first plate appearance with the Minnesota Twins in eight years, helping defeat the Boston Red Sox 9-8 on Thursday night.



Hunter, who spent his first 10 seasons with the Twins, finished 1-for-3.



Dustin Pedroia had three hits, including a grand slam, for the Red Sox and scored two runs.



Red Sox starter Joe Kelly, hoping to solidify an uncertain rotation, gave up four runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.



Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson, coming off his first full season in the majors, struck out two, walked one and gave up one run and two hits in 2 innings.



New Twins manager Paul Molitor, whose 39-game hitting streak was ended by Red Sox manager John Farrell during his rookie season in 1987, made his debut managing a Grapefruit League game at Hammond Stadium, which reopened after a two-year, $48.5 million renovation.



