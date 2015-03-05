Roadrunners escape SSAC first round, down Brewton-Parker 68-64 Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 10:52 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 11:18 PM EST Posted:Updated:

MONTGOMERY, AL (WRCB)-- The Dalton State Roadrunners ran into some unexpected trouble in the first day of the Southern States Athletic Conference basketball tournament Thursday night.

The top seeded Roadrunners played ninth seed Brewton-Parker at Montgomery's Cramton Multiplex, the Barons were 21 point losers to DSU late last month.

But Brewton-Parker hung tough, allowing an 18-4 Roadrunner lead early in the first half, but eventually losing 68-64 to Dalton State. DSU's SSAC player of the year Ladaris Green had a double double for Dalton State with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Bowling had 16 points and six rebounds.

With the win, DSU advances to play the winner between William Carey and Faulkner.

The Roadrunners will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. CST Friday night.

