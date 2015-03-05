Two arrested for drugs in Dekalb Co., AL





Bail bondsmen were searching for a subject on County Road 44 in Fyffe when they notice what looked like a meth lab. The Drug Task Force was called. During a search of the residence agents found a 1 pot meth lab, methamphetamine, and supplies to make methamphetamine.



Donald Lee Davis, 35 of Fort Payne was arrested and charged with Unlawful Manufacturing of Controlled Substance 1st, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Fred Richard Swain, 49 of Fort Payne was also arrested and charged with Drug Paraphernalia.















Both Davis and Swain were taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center.

