FIU hangs on for 59-54 win over Middle Tennessee Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 9:51 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 9:51 PM EST Posted:Updated:

MIAMI (AP) - Adrian Diaz scored 17 points, 11 of them in the second half, to lift Florida International to a 59-54 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.



Daviyon Draper added 14 points, including the go-ahead jumper, while Dennis Mavin sank 10 of his 12 free throws and finished with 12 points for FIU (14-16, 7-10 Conference USA), which snapped a three-game skid.



Trailing by nine early in the second half, FIU took the lead with a 15-2 run capped by a 3-pointer from Ray Rodriguez to make it 40-36 with 11:30 left. Middle Tennessee (15-15, 8-9) tied it at 52 with a pair of free throws from Perrin Buford with 4:21 to go, but Draper quickly hit a jumper at the other end to put the Golden Panthers back on top for good.



Giddy Potts led the Blue Raiders with 13 points, while Jaqawn Raymond and Buford had 12 apiece.



