Chattanooga Police Chief receives Public Official of the Year Award

Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher received the "Public Official of the Year Award" from the local chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

This award recognizes outstanding service and contributions of a governmental official who has shown leadership in the formulation of public policy, particularly policies that affect social justice, health care, education, civil and human rights, and social practice.

