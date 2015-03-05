Portis scores 24 to lead No. 18 Arkansas to wild 78-74 win Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 9:26 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 9:26 PM EST Posted:Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Michael Portis scored 24 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead No. 18 Arkansas to a 78-74 victory over South Carolina on Thursday night.



The Razorbacks (24-6, 13-4 Southeastern Conference) trailed by 11 points with 7 minutes left in a wild game during which they led by 20 in the first half



With the win, Arkansas clinched second place in the SEC and will be on the opposite side of the league tournament bracket from No. 1 and undefeated Kentucky.



South Carolina (14-15, 5-12) managed only one point after leading scorer Tyrone Johnson left the game with cramps with 2:29 left. Johnson finished with 18 points.



The Gamecocks can finish no better than 11th in the SEC and will have to play on the opening day of the five-day conference tournament.



Rashad Madden had nine points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Arkansas.





