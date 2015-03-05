Legislation regarding In-state tuition for undocumented students - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Legislation regarding In-state tuition for undocumented students advances to State Senate

Legislation that would make undocumented students eligible for in-state tuition is advancing in the Tennessee Senate.

The measure, sponsored by Republican Senator Todd Gardenhire of Chattanooga, passed the Senate education committee 6-2.

Under the proposal, a student must have attended a school in Tennessee for the four years immediately prior to graduation from high school, or have obtained a GED awarded by a state-approved institution or organization.

Currently, such students pay nearly three times as much for higher education - the out-of-state rate - even if they've lived in tennessee for most of their lives.

