Legislation regarding In-state tuition for undocumented students advances to State Senate

Legislation that would make undocumented students eligible for in-state tuition is advancing in the Tennessee Senate.

The measure, sponsored by Republican Senator Todd Gardenhire of Chattanooga, passed the Senate education committee 6-2.

Under the proposal, a student must have attended a school in Tennessee for the four years immediately prior to graduation from high school, or have obtained a GED awarded by a state-approved institution or organization.

Currently, such students pay nearly three times as much for higher education - the out-of-state rate - even if they've lived in tennessee for most of their lives.