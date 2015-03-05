Pence breaks arm in Giants win over Cubs Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 9:05 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 9:05 PM EST Posted:Updated:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - San Francisco outfielder Hunter Pence broke his left forearm and will be sidelined six to eight weeks after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of the Giants' 8-6 victory over a Chicago Cubs split-squad Thursday.



One of the clubhouse leaders for the World Series champions, the quirky Pence has played in 383 straight games - the longest active streak in the majors - since the Giants traded for him in July 2012. He hit .277 with 20 homers and 74 RBIs last year.



He was hit by a pitch from the Cubs' Corey Black and went to first base before being removed for a pinch runner.



"It didn't look good," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "You hate to see it but these things do happen. Guys work so hard to get ready."



X-rays showed Pence has a non-displaced fracture in his left forearm.



