Pence breaks arm in Giants win over Cubs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pence breaks arm in Giants win over Cubs

Posted: Updated:
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - San Francisco outfielder Hunter Pence broke his left forearm and will be sidelined six to eight weeks after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of the Giants' 8-6 victory over a Chicago Cubs split-squad Thursday.
    
One of the clubhouse leaders for the World Series champions, the quirky Pence has played in 383 straight games - the longest active streak in the majors - since the Giants traded for him in July 2012. He hit .277 with 20 homers and 74 RBIs last year.
    
He was hit by a pitch from the Cubs' Corey Black and went to first base before being removed for a pinch runner.
    
"It didn't look good," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "You hate to see it but these things do happen. Guys work so hard to get ready."
    
X-rays showed Pence has a non-displaced fracture in his left forearm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.