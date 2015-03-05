Lady Dawgs down Mizzou 75-64 in SEC second round Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 9:00 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 9:00 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Tiaria Griffin scored 21 points, Krista Donald added 13 points and 15 rebounds, and the 10th-seeded Georgia women beat No. 7 Missouri 75-64 in the SEC tournament second round on Thursday.



Griffin and Erika Ford made back-to-back jumpers to spark a 10-1 run that put Georgia (19-11) up 66-55 with 2:26 to play. The Bulldogs will play No. 2 seed and fifth-ranked Tennessee on Friday.



Georgia went in front for good with 10 straight points, leading 13-7 at the 11:24 mark of the first half.



The Bulldogs extended the lead to 11 before Missouri (17-13) closed the half within 32-27. The Tigers trailed 56-54 with 4:36 left but would get no closer.



Ford had 14 points and Mackenzie Engram added 11 for Georgia.



Sierra Michaelis had 20 of her career-high 29 points in the second half and Morgan Stock added 11 points for Missouri.



