Lady Aggies top Auburn 57-47 in SEC tourney Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Courtney Williams led a balanced attack with 14 points to lead No. 18 Texas A&M, the fifth seeded, to a 57-47 win over 13th-seeded Auburn in the second round of the SEC tournament on Thursday.



Achiri Ade, Courtney Walker and Chelsea Jennings each added 10 points for the Aggies (23-8), who face fourth-seeded LSU on Friday.



Tra'Cee Tanner scored 14 points, Katie Frerking had 13 with 10 rebounds and Brandy Montgomery scored 13 for the Tigers (13-18).



Texas A&M used a 9-0 run, capped by a three-point play by Curtyce Knox, to take a 22-10 lead at the 6:58 mark. Auburn scored the last eight points of the half to cut the deficit to 26-22, despite shooting 35.5 percent, missing all seven of its 3-pointers and not getting to the foul line.



The Tigers got within three early in the second half but a 10-0 Aggies run provided some breathing room. Auburn finished 1 for 13 behind the arc and 2 of 6 at the foul line.



