Preds' Ribeiro sued by former nanny Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 6:46 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 6:46 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mike Ribeiro's former nanny in Texas is suing the Predators center for assaulting her and his wife for threatening her in 2012.



In the lawsuit obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, A.T. alleges Ribeiro caused "bodily injury" and asks for more than $1 million in damages along with other relief. The lawsuit was filed the lawsuit July 24 in Collin County District Court in Texas.



Ribeiro's attorney Brian Lauten issued a statement Thursday and said he would not discuss the allegations in public. But Lauten says the Ribeiros will fight the lawsuit vigorously.



TMZ first reported on the lawsuit Wednesday.



The Nashville Predators say they have been made aware of the complaint dating back to when Ribeiro played in Dallas and will not comment further while the lawsuit continues.



