UPDATE: Teenage murder suspect case rescheduled

UPDATE: A teen who spent time on the TBI's top ten most wanted list appeared in court Friday, but a judge moved the hearing to another day.

Authorities charged 17-year old Cortez Sims with shooting four people and killing one of them, back in January of this year.

He's due back in court on October 2nd.

PREVIOUS STORY: The case against a teenager accused of shooting four people in January was sent to criminal court to be tried as an adult.

Seventeen-year-old Cortez Sims was arrested after Chattanooga Police say he shot four people, including a one year old girl, in College Hill Courts on January 7th.

Twenty-year-old Talitha Bowman, who was also shot, later died.

Police say surviving victims were able to identify him.



A go-fund-me page has been set up to help with 1-year-old Zoey Duncan's medical bills and future family needs. It's likely that she will be paralyzed.



