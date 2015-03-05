East-leading Hawks face LeBron in possible playoff preview Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 5:50 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 5:50 PM EST Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Hawks are blowing away everyone in the Eastern Conference.



Yet, there's always a sense that LeBron James will be standing in the way when they get to the playoffs.



That scenario adds an extra bit of intrigue to Friday night's matchup in Atlanta between the Hawks and James' Cleveland Cavaliers.



The front-running Hawks (48-12) insist they're not treating this game any different. Of course, that's what you would expect from the team with a double-digit lead in the East, which has all but locked up home-court advantage throughout the conference playoffs with more than a month to go in the regular season.



The Cavaliers (39-24) are 10-1/2 games behind and more concerned at the moment with beating out Chicago and Toronto for the No. 2 seed.



