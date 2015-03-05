Teheran, Simon make spring debuts; Tigers beat Braves 6-4 Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 5:30 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 5:30 PM EST Posted:Updated:

SPORTS - Atlanta Braves

LAKELAND Fla. (AP) - Julio Teheran allowed one run in a two-inning spring debut, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.



Teheran is expected to be the Braves' opening-day starter. He allowed three hits and walked one.



Joey Terdoslavich had a double and scored two runs for the Braves.



Alfredo Simon made his Tigers debut and didn't allow a run while striking out one in two innings. He came over to the Tigers in an offseason trade with the Cincinnati Reds, where he went 15-10 with a 3.44 ERA last season.



J.D. Martinez went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Tigers.



