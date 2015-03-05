Teheran, Simon make spring debuts; Tigers beat Braves 6-4 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Teheran, Simon make spring debuts; Tigers beat Braves 6-4

Posted: Updated:
SPORTS - Atlanta Braves SPORTS - Atlanta Braves
LAKELAND Fla. (AP) - Julio Teheran allowed one run in a two-inning spring debut, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
    
Teheran is expected to be the Braves' opening-day starter. He allowed three hits and walked one.
    
Joey Terdoslavich had a double and scored two runs for the Braves.
    
Alfredo Simon made his Tigers debut and didn't allow a run while striking out one in two innings. He came over to the Tigers in an offseason trade with the Cincinnati Reds, where he went 15-10 with a 3.44 ERA last season.
    
J.D. Martinez went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Tigers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.