Jackson's 25 leads Lady Hogs over Mississippi 72-61 Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 4:55 PM EST

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Jessica Jackson had 25 points and eight rebounds Thursday to lead ninth-seeded Arkansas over No. 8 seed Mississippi 72-61 in the second round of the SEC tournament.



Jackson was 3 of 7 from 3-point range and scored five of her points as the Razorbacks (17-12) pulled away with 11 straight to lead 53-39 with 8:44 left.



Ole Miss (17-13) closed within 63-55 with 1:41 left, but Arkansas made 9 of 10 free throws from there.



Calli Berna had 14 points and Kelsey Brooks added 13 for the Razorbacks, who will face top-seeded and No. 3-ranked South Carolina in the quarterfinals on Friday.



Tia Faleru led the Rebels with 19 points. A'Queen Hayes scored 12 and Gracie Frizzell added 11.



Ole Miss led by as many as seven in the first half and trailed 29-28 at the half. The Rebels briefly took the lead three times early in the second half





