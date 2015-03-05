Chattanooga Police investigate shooting in North Moore Rd area - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Police investigate shooting in North Moore Rd area

By WRCB Staff
Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of North Moore Road and Cameron Lane. 


The male victim was taken by private vehicle to the hospital for a gunshot wound.  His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. 

Officers are working to find the exact location of the shooting and possible witnesses and suspects. 

If you have any information regarding this crime call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525. 
