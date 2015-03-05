Atlanta Hawks unveiling Dominique Wilkins statue Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 3:03 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 3:03 PM EST Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Hawks and city officials are set to unveil a statue honoring legendary forward and Dominique Wilkins.



The city and the team are expecting to unveil a more than 13-foot tall granite sculpture of Wilkins outside Philips Arena Thursday afternoon. Officials say the sculpture will be available for public viewing on Friday.



Wilkins now serves as vice president of basketball for the Hawks, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and finished his career with more than 26,600 points. Wilkins played for the Hawks between 1982 and 1994. Hawks officials say Wilkins was a nine-time NBA all-star and became known as one of the league's best dunkers.



