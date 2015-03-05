Georgia Tech's Georges-Hunt to miss ACC tournament - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia Tech's Georges-Hunt to miss ACC tournament

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Tech star Marcus Georges-Hunt will miss the ACC tournament because of a broken foot.
   
He fractured the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot early in Tuesday night's 81-49 loss to No. 19 North Carolina.
   
Georges-Hunt is Georgia Tech's leading scorer. The junior swingman is averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds, the Yellow Jackets' only player scoring in double figures this season.
   
Georgia Tech finished its regular season at 12-18 overall and 3-15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, including four straight losses.
   
The Yellow Jackets' first-round opponent has not been set for next week's tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
 

