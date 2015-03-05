Prosecutors: No charges for NASCAR driver Kurt Busch Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 2:53 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 2:53 PM EST Posted:Updated:

In this May 22, 2014, file photo, Kurt Busch, left, walks with Patricia Driscoll before qualifying for a NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware prosecutors say they will not file criminal charges against NASCAR driver Kurt Busch following allegations of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend.



NASCAR officials indefinitely suspended Busch last month after a Delaware Family Court judge said the former champion almost surely choked and beat Patricia Driscoll inside his motorhome at Dover International Speedway last fall.



But the Delaware attorney general's office said Thursday that there was not enough evidence to bring criminal charges.



Driscoll said Busch assaulted her in September after she drove from her Maryland home to Dover to check on him after receiving a series of disturbing texts.



Busch and his attorneys have portrayed Driscoll as a scorned woman who set out to destroy Busch's career after he ended their relationship.



