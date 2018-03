Hawks sign Jarell Eddie to 10-day contract Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 2:51 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 2:51 PM EST Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Jarell Eddie to a 10-day contract.



Eddie, from Virginia Tech, averaged 11.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 37 games this season with the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League. He won the D-League 3-point contest during the NBA'S All-Star weekend.



Eddie was with the Hawks in training camp and played in three preseason games.