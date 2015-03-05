#17 ranked Lady Mocs clobber UNC-Greensboro 78-44 Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2015 2:33 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 2:33 PM EST Posted:Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Jasmine Joyner had a career-high 22 points as top-seeded and No. 17-ranked Chattanooga women beat eighth-seeded UNC-Greensboro 78-44 in the opening game of the Southern Conference tournament on Thursday.



Chelsey Shumpert added 13 points and Destiny Bramblett 10 for the Mocs (27-3), who won their 23rd straight. Joyner shot 9 of 10, blocked four shots and grabbed 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season.



Chattanooga will face the Samford-Furman winner in the semifinals on Friday.



The Mocs opened the game with a 10-0 lead and closed the first half on a 14-1 run for a 33-13 advantage at halftime. They had their largest lead at 73-28 with five minutes to go before UNCG (6-24) closed on a 16-5 run.



Chattanooga shot 31 of 54 (57.4 percent) while holding Greensboro to 17 of 59 (28.8 percent).



Lucy Mason led the Spartans with 15 points on 7-of-17 shooting.



