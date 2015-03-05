High school student asks Vegas showgirl to Prom

STAYTON, OR (KGW) - A junior at Regis High School in Stayton is getting a lot of love from his buddies and social media after asking a Las Vegas showgirl to join him at the prom.

Austin Moore, 17, has his sights set on Mariah Rivera, a cousin of a buddy.

"I jokingly Instagramed her, and a week later she replied and I was shocked," said Moore."We agreed that if I got 10,000 retweets, she would come to my prom [as part of] my prom group," he said.

The retweets started to skyrocket, including one from Robin Leach.

Moore isn't old enough to attend the Vegas show Rivera performs in, but his real concern was whether Rivera be young enough to attend the prom.

The answer? No.

"All prom guests have to be 19 and under," said Regis High School Principal Scott Coulter.

"Austin's not in trouble," Coulter said. "We just laughed about it and I said this just isn't going to happen."

To be clear, Moore has a girlfriend and said he planned all along to take her as his real date.

"I just think it would have been cool when I have children to tell them, 'Yeah, I took a model to prom with all my friends,'" he said.

At least Moore and his buddies can always take comfort remembering that Rivera said "Yes."